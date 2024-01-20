Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FirstService worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $164.04 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

