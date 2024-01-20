SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.23. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 31,721 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

