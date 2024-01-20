Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

