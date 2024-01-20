Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $318.23

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $318.23, but opened at $330.01. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $326.45, with a volume of 582,013 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,537.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,978,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

