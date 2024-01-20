Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

