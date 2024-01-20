Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.75.

TSM opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $592.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

