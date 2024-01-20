Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Down 6.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 772,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 184,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Talon Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

Talon Metals Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.18 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

