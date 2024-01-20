TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,783,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,500,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UHS opened at $157.81 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

