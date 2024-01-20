TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.40 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.