TD Asset Management Inc Sells 21,400 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.