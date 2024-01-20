TD Securities Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.63.

TMX Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$25.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.94.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

