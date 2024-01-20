Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.91

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.91 and last traded at $194.57, with a volume of 1855022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.77.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average of $176.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 28,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

