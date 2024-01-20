Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.3 %
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.
Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
