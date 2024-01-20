Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

