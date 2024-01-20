Terex (NYSE:TEX) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

Terex stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Terex by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Terex by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

