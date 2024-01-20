Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

