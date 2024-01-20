Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.