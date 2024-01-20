Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

