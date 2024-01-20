The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.4 %

CG stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

