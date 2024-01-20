The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $308.48

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $308.48, but opened at $301.62. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $300.70, with a volume of 252,298 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

