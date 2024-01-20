The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $334.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.81.

Shares of CI opened at $302.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.64. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

