The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $3.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 65.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Angi by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

