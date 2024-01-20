The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.95

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $25.37. The RMR Group shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 100,639 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

