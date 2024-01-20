TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $33.29

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $34.36. TORM shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 178,892 shares traded.

TORM Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TORM by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after buying an additional 655,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TORM by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TORM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

