Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.44 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

