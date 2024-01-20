Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

