Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $114.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $44.60 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

