United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
