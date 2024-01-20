United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

