V2X (NYSE:VVX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. V2X has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V2X will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

