Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.99

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 371877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.