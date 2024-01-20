VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

