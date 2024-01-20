Vininder Singh Sells 8,516 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $21,715.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $3,878.40.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $13,145.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68.

BFRG opened at $4.89 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

