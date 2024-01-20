Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Sells $350,567.45 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBA opened at $22.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

