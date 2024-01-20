Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $397.20

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.20 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 419.80 ($5.34), with a volume of 917750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587 ($7.47).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
