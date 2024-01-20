Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

WBS opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,632,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.