Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

