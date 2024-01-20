Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $12,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,376 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

