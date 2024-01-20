WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $47,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 24.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.