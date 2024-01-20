Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.85.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. Insiders have purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

