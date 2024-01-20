Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.96

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $276.96 and last traded at $273.69, with a volume of 23668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.49.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $38,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
