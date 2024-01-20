World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,166 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.