Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,088,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,953,699.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 8.3 %

CRDO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

