Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $55.74 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.