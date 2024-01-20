Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.22 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

