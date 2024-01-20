Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.07 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

