Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 179,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

