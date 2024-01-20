Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $435.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

