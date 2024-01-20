Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

