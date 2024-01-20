Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

