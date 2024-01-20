Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

